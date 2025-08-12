Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 217.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 415.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,203,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 258,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,678 shares of company stock worth $114,296,189 in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NET stock opened at $200.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.73 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.88 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

