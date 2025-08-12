Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,336,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $174.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average of $157.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.