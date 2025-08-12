Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Reduced by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

