Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $363.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.60. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

