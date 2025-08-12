Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ASML by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $721.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $283.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $945.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $724.29.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

