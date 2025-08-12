Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,026,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 474,100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,153,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after buying an additional 129,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 195.6% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 134,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,359.95. The trade was a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.74. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.