Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $591,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,807,000 after acquiring an additional 404,863 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,182,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,537,000 after buying an additional 242,300 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,992,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,901,000 after buying an additional 528,367 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,273,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,069,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,581,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

