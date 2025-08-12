Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after buying an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Linde by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,857,741,000 after buying an additional 554,480 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,233,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Linde by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,062,085,000 after buying an additional 500,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,793,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $470.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $220.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,557 shares of company stock valued at $28,037,479 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

