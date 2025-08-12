SouthState Corp Purchases 5,094 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3,979.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

