Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.90%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

