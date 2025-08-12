Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 9,489 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 162.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

