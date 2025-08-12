SouthState Corp Buys 1,224 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3408 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.