Aigen Investment Management LP Has $764,000 Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $115,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 676.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wix.com by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $114.89 and a 12-month high of $247.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wix.com from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Wix.com from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.53.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

