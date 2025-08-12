Nuveen LLC Purchases New Shares in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,247,577 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $162,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in SEA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SEA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:SE opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.12. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

