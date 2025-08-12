AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 170.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,198,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Chord Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. Chord Energy Corporation has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $156.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

