AIA Group Ltd Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,896,000 after buying an additional 2,779,446 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,424 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,249,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,144,000 after purchasing an additional 165,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

