AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,710.86. This represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

