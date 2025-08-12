Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 636,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Iamgold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.08. Iamgold Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 40.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

