AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $39,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,546,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 496.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,128 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.3%

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

