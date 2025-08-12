AIA Group Ltd Has $2.04 Million Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 171.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,790 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 77.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

