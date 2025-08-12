New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Lowered by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34,614,900.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 692,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 692,298 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,016,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,597,000 after purchasing an additional 665,403 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 978,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get Our Latest Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.