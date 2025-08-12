Rock Creek Group LP Has $25.75 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,603 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 3.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.41% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $25,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after acquiring an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after acquiring an additional 128,662 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after acquiring an additional 95,719 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.00.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

