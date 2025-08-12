PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in PDD by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $3,114,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in PDD by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PDD by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDD by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

