Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $420,000 Stock Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd decreased its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,620 shares during the period. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETHA opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

