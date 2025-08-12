Rock Creek Group LP Has $529,000 Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 22,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 131,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $613,755.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,541,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,479,224.76. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 7,973 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $137,135.60. Following the sale, the director owned 233,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,242. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.7%

EXTR stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -401.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.75. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

