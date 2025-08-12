Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

