KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) is Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 146,000.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

