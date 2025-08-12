LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 2.1% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,411,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 76,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,411,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 99,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,754,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,161,000 after acquiring an additional 149,238 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group dropped their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

