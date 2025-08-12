Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aercap during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aercap by 230.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Aercap by 42.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Aercap by 9.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aercap by 473.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

