LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1%
PM stock opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
