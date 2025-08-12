LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1%

PM stock opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.