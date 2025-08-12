Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 83.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,057 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.