Terril Brothers Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up about 1.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 272,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

