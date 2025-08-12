LGT Group Foundation Buys 19,368 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in AMETEK by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $182.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

