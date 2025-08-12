LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,742 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 90.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.31.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.