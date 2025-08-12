Contrasting Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) and TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of TNL Mediagene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and TNL Mediagene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A TNL Mediagene N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $620,000.00 N/A -$26.87 million N/A N/A TNL Mediagene $48.49 million 0.23 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and TNL Mediagene”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baosheng Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TNL Mediagene.

Risk & Volatility

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNL Mediagene has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baosheng Media Group and TNL Mediagene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 TNL Mediagene 0 0 1 0 3.00

TNL Mediagene has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 729.38%. Given TNL Mediagene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TNL Mediagene is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

TNL Mediagene beats Baosheng Media Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About TNL Mediagene

TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

