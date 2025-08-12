LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 9,427 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

CL opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

