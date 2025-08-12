LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 123 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AutoZone by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,730,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,270.2% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,561,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $4,039.57 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,898.57 and a 52-week high of $4,094.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,742.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,651.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

