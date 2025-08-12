Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. New Street Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

