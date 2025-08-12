Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $839,000 in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,585,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 244,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,163.14.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $22,247,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,309.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,649.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,788.07. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,305.15 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

