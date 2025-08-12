Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Ameren by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of AEE opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.
Ameren Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
