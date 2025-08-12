Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 71,086 Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.1% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 30.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 334,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,113,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,049,000 after purchasing an additional 571,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE OTIS opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.