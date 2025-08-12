Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $548,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $6,725,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $541.83 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $404.75 and a 1-year high of $570.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

