Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.83.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.