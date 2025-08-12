LGT Group Foundation Sells 752 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,138.44. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $512.00 on Tuesday. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

