Financial Analysis: Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) vs. Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Suncrest Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $228.94 million 2.87 $62.62 million $4.03 9.32 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Analyst Recommendations

Equity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Equity Bancshares and Suncrest Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 3 3 0 2.50 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Equity Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $47.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Equity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equity Bancshares is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares 18.66% 14.64% 1.31% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats Suncrest Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products. The company's loan products also comprise 1 4 family residential mortgages, agriculture, consumer, residential real estate mortgage, and agricultural real estate and production loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; insurance brokerage; trust and wealth management; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. It operates a network of branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Suncrest Bank

(Get Free Report)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

