Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.
Atlas Energy Solutions has a payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of AESI opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 1.19.
About Atlas Energy Solutions
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.
