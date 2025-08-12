Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.

Atlas Energy Solutions has a payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AESI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

