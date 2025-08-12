Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 1,458,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,439,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).
Surface Transforms Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35.
Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX (2.31) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surface Transforms had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 250.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surface Transforms Plc will post 0.0144785 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Surface Transforms Company Profile
Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.
