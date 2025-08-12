Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Putnam Managed stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Putnam Managed has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed in the 1st quarter worth about $1,587,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed in the 4th quarter worth about $2,720,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

