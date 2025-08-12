Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th.
Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Timken to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.
Timken Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of TKR opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. Timken has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.
Timken Company Profile
The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.
