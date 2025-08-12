Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.
Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Shares of FNV opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $112.70 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.66 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,967,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
