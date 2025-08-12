Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of FNV opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $112.70 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.66 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,967,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

